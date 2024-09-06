‘As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what an airport hotel can offer.‘

Savoy Hotel Manila, one of the hotels operated by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR), was cited as the “2024 Philippines Leading Airport Hotel” at the recently concluded World Travel Awards last 4 September at City of Dreams, Parañaque City.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Savoy Manila has secured the coveted accolade, further strengthening its reputation as the premier choice for travelers seeking comfort and convenience near the airport.

In a statement, Savoy Hotel Manila said since 2021, the hotel has been consistently recognized for its dedication to delivering exceptional service and providing a seamless experience for our guests.

“Whether it’s the welcoming ambiance, well-appointed rooms, or comprehensive amenities, we’ve remained steadfast in our mission to be a sanctuary for travelers arriving in or departing from Manila,” said Den Navarro, general manager of Savoy Hotel Manila. “We would like to thank our guests for their support over the past six years of the hotel’s operation, those who have cheered for us and our dedicated associates and staff for their selfless commitment to delivering the warm Filipino hospitality we are known for.”