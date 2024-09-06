Savoy Hotel Manila, one of the hotels operated by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR), was cited as the “2024 Philippines Leading Airport Hotel” at the recently concluded World Travel Awards last 4 September at City of Dreams, Parañaque City.
This marks the fourth consecutive year that Savoy Manila has secured the coveted accolade, further strengthening its reputation as the premier choice for travelers seeking comfort and convenience near the airport.
In a statement, Savoy Hotel Manila said since 2021, the hotel has been consistently recognized for its dedication to delivering exceptional service and providing a seamless experience for our guests.
“Whether it’s the welcoming ambiance, well-appointed rooms, or comprehensive amenities, we’ve remained steadfast in our mission to be a sanctuary for travelers arriving in or departing from Manila,” said Den Navarro, general manager of Savoy Hotel Manila. “We would like to thank our guests for their support over the past six years of the hotel’s operation, those who have cheered for us and our dedicated associates and staff for their selfless commitment to delivering the warm Filipino hospitality we are known for.”
Navarro said they are also grateful to everyone who voted for them.
“Your unwavering support has been instrumental in our success. This award is not just a reflection of our past achievements but a beacon guiding our future endeavors,” he stressed.
Apart from Savoy’s recognition, its parent company, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, was also recognized by World Travel Awards as the Philippines’ Leading Hotel Group, a significant milestone for the company.
MHR is a rapidly growing homegrown hotel chain renowned for its exceptional service and dedication to showcasing Filipino pride.
“As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what an airport hotel can offer. We are excited about what the future holds and look forward to welcoming you to experience the exceptional service that has made us the leading airport hotel in the Philippines,” the MHR statement said.
In an earlier interview, Navarro told the DAILY TRIBUNE that two Savoy Hotels will rise in San Vicente, Palawan, and San Fernando, Pampanga within the next five years — bringing the total to 12 hotel properties that MHR currently operates.
MHR is also eyeing the development of 25 properties in the next five years, according to Navarro.