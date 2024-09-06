Arayat town residents evacuated

ARAYAT, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways is racing against time to implement temporary solutions and mitigate potential massive devastation to residents amid the alleged failure of the P90-million flood control project here.

At least 28 families were already evacuated due to flooding and according to DPWH regional director Roseller Tolentino, the agency is currently sandbagging the area and removing damaged sheet piles while awaiting a revised design to address the structural failure.

He added that the revised design will incorporate the lessons learned from the recent incident and ensure the long-term stability and resilience of the structure.

“The DPWH is committed to completing the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize disruption to the community and restore the vital infrastructure,” Tolentino said.

Heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon have exacerbated flooding in Barangay Candating, exposing a critical flaw in the multi-million flood control project that was completed just a year ago.

The flooding frightened residents of the barangay, according to Jeffrey Venzon, chief of the Arayat Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

“We prioritize the safety of the residents. None of the affected families are currently living in the area,” said Venzon, adding that the project — which aimed at mitigating flooding in the area — suffered significant damage after continuous rainfall, with a portion of the structure’s sheet pile giving way.

“The project was finished just a year ago, and this happened,” he added. “A portion of the sheet pile collapsed, worsening the flooding.”