Angara calls teachers ‘foundation of our nation’

“You are the foundation of our nation and no progress is possible without our teachers. So, thank you for all your service and commitment,” Angara said in a video message during the kick-off of the National Teachers’ Month celebration in Candon City, Ilocos Sur on Thursday.

“Marami tayong magandang balita, mga teacher. First of all, we are releasing the salary differential under the Salary Standardization Law, which our President has announced. So, may benepisyo po sa ating mga guro (We have much good news, teachers. So, our teachers will get their benefits),” Angara added.

He said the teachers’ allowance had been increased and was now tax-free.

“Wala na pong buwis this year. And alam niyo na rin po yung expanded career progression, gumawa na po tayo ng additional positions for Teachers IV, V, and VI at administrative items din po. Iyan po ay dahil lang sa instruction po ng ating mahal na Pangulo, na alagaan natin ang ating mga teachers. Salamat po sa ating Pangulo sa kanyang suporta dito sa atin,” Angara said. (“There’ll be no taxes this year. We also have created additional positions for Teachers IV, V and VI as per instructions of the President. We thank the President for his support.”)

Angara also thanked the President for the teachers’ P7,000 medical allowance.

“Mas maganda sigurong ipool natin ito at ilagay sa isang, maglagay tayo ng health plan para sa ating mga teachers. Suggestion lang po. At ‘yung special hardship allowance po, ‘yung hardship index ay binaba na po natin from .37 to .33 para mas maraming maka-avail po nitong mga benepisyo,” he said. (“I think it’s better if we pool it and put it in a health plan for our teachers. It just a suggestion. And the hardship allowance, the hardship index has been pegged down from .37 to .33 so that more can benefit from it.”)

Angara also announced that the performance-based bonus for teachers and non-teaching personnel for 2023 and 2024 will be released soon.

“We are also preparing a flexibility for the implementation of the Matatag schedule for our teachers depending on the conditions in their schools. So, mas irerelax po ito at makakapahinga po ang ating mga teachers,” he said. (“So, this would be relaxed so our teachers can take a break.”)