ALLHC, FLOW celebrate milestone with topping off ceremony

A-FLOW, a leading developer and operator of Data Centers in the Philippines, marked a major construction milestone with the recent topping off of its new ML1 Data Center.

A-FLOW is the joint-venture partnership between FLOW Digital Infrastructure (FLOW) and AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC). The companies broke ground on the site in December 2022.

Strategically situated in Biñan, Laguna, the three-building carrier-neutral campus is designed to meet the highest standards of energy efficiency, scalability and security, with a focus on site resiliency and reliability.

With the completion of the first building’s structural framework, the Data Center is slated to begin operations in Q4 2024 with an initial 6MW capacity ready for service.

Key features of the facility include:

• Robust and secure infrastructure ensuring operational continuity

• Dual power feeds for enhanced redundancy

• Hyperconnected environment establishing network diversity and flexibility

• Scalability to accommodate future business growth

Key representatives from FLOW and ALLHC were present at the ceremony, together with partners and vendors who played significant roles in the design and construction of the Data Center.

A-FLOW President and FLOW CEO Amandine Wang expressed, “The topping off of ML1 is a testament to the vision, commitment and dedication of all our vendors, partners, and consultants who have

A-FLOW Chairman and ALLHC President and CEO Robert S. Lao added, “This project embodies our commitment to supporting the growing demand for data storage as the Philippines transitions to a digital economy. We are proud to contribute and participate in this opportunity to provide the country’s need for Data Center solutions and digital infrastructure within the Philippines.”

Monocrete Construction Philippines President and Chairman Manuel S. Mendoza stated, “Without the support of the A-FLOW team, this milestone could not have been possible. Congratulations to the shared success of the Monocrete and A-FLOW team!”