Alice Guo, photo fellows outrage netizens

Alice Guo has once again sparked controversy on social media today, 6 September, after photos of her posing cordially with Philippine public officials during last night's transfer from Indonesia to Manila went viral.

A hit Facebook post by a meme page described Guo's presentation to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police chief P/Dir.Gen. Rommel Marbil as a "fan meet and greet." Netizens criticized the seemingly casual nature of the event, given that Guo faces serious criminal charges.

Images shared on social media showed Guo smiling and flashing peace signs alongside Abalos and Marbil. Additional photos depicted her posing with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents and Immigration officials inside the van transporting her to Sukarno Airport, giving the impression of a "fun road trip" rather than a prisoner transfer.

One netizen commented in a mix of Filipino and English, "They've made fools of you all. She escaped, and now they're acting like friends! What is happening?"

This sentiment was echoed by many who viewed the photos of Guo smiling with government officials as inappropriate.

Secretary Abalos attempted to downplay the controversy, stating that he had requested the photos as proof of Guo's apprehension and hadn't realized she was posing differently for the camera. However, netizens continued to flood social media with the controversial images, accusing Guo of mocking the Filipino people and embarrassing government officials.

The incident has raised questions about the professionalism of law enforcement agencies and the treatment of high-profile detainees in the Philippines.