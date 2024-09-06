Alas Pilipinas squads battle Japanese

Games today:

(PhilSports Arena)

3 p.m. — Alas Pilipinas women vs Hisamitsu Springs

6 p.m. — Alas Pilipinas men vs Osaka Bluteon

The Alas Pilipinas men and women squads get a chance to ramp up their game and gain more experience competing against high-caliber opponents as the Philippines host a series of friendlies against Japanese clubs starting today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Kicking off their long buildup for their participation in the country’s hosting of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships, Alas Pilipinas men’s battle six-time Japan V.League titlist Osaka Bluteon led by Japan national team star Yuji Nishida in back-to-back games this weekend.

Nishida, who endeared himself to Filipino fans after the Volleyball Nations League made three stops in the Philippines, looks forward to test Alas mettle as well as give the crowd a great show.

“I’m so happy to join this (friendlies). I hope to give more energy to the fans and prepare for the Japan V.League. Nice to meet you national team Pilipinas I hope I will be chosen to play for the national team next year (world championship). I’m looking forward to the games,” Nishida said.

The Alas Pilipinas women will also have much-needed exposure ahead of their own tournaments by slugging it out against nine-time Japan V. League champion Saga Hisamitsu Springs on the same dates.

The two-day joust against the Japanese teams comes on the heels of Alas Pilipinas’s historic bronze-medal finish in the Southeast Asia V.League, leaving no stone unturned in its world championship preparations that will also include a training camp in Italy.

“We have to practice and play as much as possible against international teams,” Alas men head coach Angiolino Frigoni said.

“This is a very big opportunity and challenge for our players. I hope they will not be afraid to play against players and teams they normally see only on TV. I hope it will be useful for us for the world championships next year,” added the former Italian women’s national team coach.

Team captain Kim Malabunga and Buds Buddin will banner Alas men.

Erika Sakae and Miyu Nagaoka, meanwhile, will headline Hisamitsu, the 2022 V.League champion, under the tutelage of Shingo Sakai.

And the Filipina spikers are ready to stand their ground, even against the powerhouse Springs.

“It’s an honor and a big opportunity for the Alas women trying to keep growing which is always important. It’s important for us to improve our game, especially against strong teams and players from Japan,” said Alas women coach Jorge de Brito, joined by captain Dawn Macandili-Catindig and Jen Nierva.