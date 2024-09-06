A Muslim for senator?

The search is on for senatorial candidates in the run-up to the 2025 election. While re-electionists, returning senators and siblings or family members of popular politicos are a shoo-in for the senatorial slate of political parties, there will be slots reserved for the marginalized sectors. Names will be mentioned and subjected to vetting to see if they satisfy the criteria laid down by the political parties, like winnability.

This is evident from the initial release of names of probable administration candidates going around social media. Although the list is not final, it betrays the design of the administration to field candidates that have good chances of winning.

Not to be outdone, progressive groups have likewise formed a slate composed of familiar names from opposite the political spectrum led by notables like Liza Maza, Teddy Casiño, etc.

The revelations had observers asking: quo vadis opposition Liberal Party? Will this pull back in prominent members like Franklin Drilon, who had announced his retirement from politics, and Leila de Lima to the race? The initial list of Chel Diokno, Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan needs more names if they expect to have a fighting chance. What could bring back lawyer Leni Robredo to the national political scene?

Traditionally, political parties include on their rosters candidates from the ethnic minorities to project a façade of representation and inclusivity.

Thus, in every national election we see Muslim senatorial candidates joining the fray even if they don’t have a chance of winning. The attraction of being in the political limelight and increasing one’s political stock for being chosen a senatoriable is irresistible. And they venture or mis-adventure in national elections.

A throwback. The legendary Tausug, Hadji Butu Abdul Bagui, blazed the trail for Muslims in the Senate, but he was appointed not elected. Sultan Alawiya Alonto, a Maranao, likewise served as a senator for two terms, followed by his son, Ahmad Domocao Alonto. They were creations of the zeitgeist at the time. The Commonwealth and the post-Commonwealth periods saw the necessity of Senate representation from minority groups.

From Maguindanao, Datu Salipada Pendatun, an Army brigadier general who founded the Bolo Battalion, was elected a senator. And in recent memory, lawyer Mamintal Tamano of Lanao and Santanina Rasul of Sulu were elected senators. (My apologies if I missed anyone.)

They were highly educated, competent and articulate leaders who contributed to the shaping of the nation through the meaningful legislation they authored. Since then, there had been attempts by Muslims, but all failed (Senator Robin Padilla, a Muslim convert was propped up more by his being an idolized thespian). In a political culture where ethnic and religious affiliations are factors in national polls, their victories were near miraculous because of a deficit in numbers unless these were shored up by special social and political imperatives.

But this does not stop the tradition of political parties including a Muslim in their senatorial slate.

Sectors will submit prominent names to “test the waters,” so to speak, to see if they will create a positive response from the public.

Looking at the Bangsamoro political landscape, one can hardly see a Muslim of national stature to be considered a serious candidate for senator. But it is not the same as saying Muslims do not have qualified candidates. Morolandia has a deep bench of qualified leaders, with some shored up by their pedigree and surname, which help in name recall, a major factor in winning elections.

A rising Maranaw political star is making waves. Observers see first-term Congressman Zia Alonto Adiong as good Senate material. His name is being floated in political circles. He is not only articulate discussing and dissecting national issues but has the pedigree for the office. His great grandfather and grandfather were both senators and they left indelible imprints in nation building as a legacy. A chip of the old block.

Political parties scouting for senatorial representation from the Muslim sector will miss an opportunity if they bypass Congressman Adiong.

