5150 Dapitan dangles ‘Bagong Bayani’ honors

DAPITAN CITY — More than 400 athletes from 12 countries are gearing up to embody the spirit of heroism here on Sunday as they take on the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan and the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint in Zamboanga del Norte.

Both events, set against the cultural and historical backdrop of Dapitan City, promise a thrilling mix of competition and celebration, especially with the prestigious “Bagong Bayani” awards to be presented.

A significant highlight of this year’s competition, the “Bagong Bayani” awards will honor athletes not only for their outstanding physical achievements but also for their embodiment of resilience, perseverance and national pride values closely tied to the country’s rich history of heroism.

The Olympic-style 5150 event features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike ride, and a 10-km run, attracting a competitive field from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Meanwhile, the Noli Run kicks off the weekend’s festivities on Saturday, with runners dressed in costumes inspired by characters from Dr. Jose Rizal’s novels. A total of P20,000 will be awarded to the top two (male and female) best-costumed runners, adding a unique cultural flavor to the weekend’s events.

Among the participating athletes are members of top local triathlon teams such as Go for Gold, Tri SND Barracuda, Tandikan Tri Team, and Trimac, as well as many other local and international competitors.

“The 5150 Dapitan not only challenges athletes but also serves as a celebration of our rich cultural history,” Dapitan City Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos said.

“Through this event, we aim to inspire our youth and community to embrace the lessons of sportsmanship and the values of positive competition for a brighter future.”

Another focal point of the event is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a shorter but no less competitive triathlon featuring a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike, and 5-km run. This event is designed for both seasoned and emerging athletes and aims to encourage community participation and inspire the next generation of triathletes.

Jeremy Go, vice president for Marketing of Powerball, the company behind Go for Gold Philippines, highlighted the importance of promoting short-course triathlons.

“The Sunrise Sprint not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, but it also serves as a stepping stone for those who aspire to reach the competitive level of the sport,” Go said.