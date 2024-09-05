Versace opens new boutique in Cebu

Versace has opened a new boutique at The Mall in NUSTAR Resort Cebu. The 192-square-meter store features classicism, Italian craft and contemporary design elements central to the House of Versace.

The boutique’s front features a three-dimensional Medusa head, a key symbol of Versace, inviting visitors into the brand’s world. The interior uses white ceramic, wood, polished gold and various marbles. The floor displays the Greca motif in marble, while fluted panels add texture to the walls. Soft furnishings include velvet seating, carpets and Versace Home Heritage silk.

The boutique is now open with a full selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from Versace’s seasonal women’s and men’s collections.

In the Philippines, Versace is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at The Mall at NUSTAR Cebu. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow

@ssilifeph on Instagram.