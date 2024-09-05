Tax lawyers urged: Fight corruption

Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen has called on tax lawyers to play a crucial role in combating corruption and ensuring the continued existence of the government through a steady revenue stream.

In his keynote address at the International Tax Summit of the Tax Management Association of the Philippines, Leonen stressed the importance of a just and efficient tax system that prioritizes fairness and social justice.

“Our system of taxation is imperfect. It is intricate, constantly changing and coded in a language that borders on the arcane, even for lawyers. More importantly, corruption and leakages exist in the levy, collection, and application of taxes, and this is a reality that we must all address,” Leonen said.

He also said that while the laws must enable the government to generate revenue, the collection and application of taxes should be free from corruption and leakages.