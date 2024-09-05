Some online scams not POGO ops, says ex-PCGG chief

Former Presidential Anti-Graft Commission (PAGC) and the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) commissioner Atty. Nicasio A. Conti has called for a more nuanced approach to identifying and addressing online scams in the Philippines.

This, as Conti stressed that not all online scams are related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), and understanding this distinction is crucial for filing appropriate charges and ensuring that the correct regulatory bodies are held accountable.

“It’s important to understand that not all online scams in the country involve POGOs,” said Conti, who is also the convenor of the CLICK Partylist.