SIMPLY UNBREAKABLE: Rondae plays through pain, powers TNT past Terrafirma

TNT Tropang Giga firmed up its hold of the lead after blasting winless Terrafirma, 107-89, for back-to-back victories in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Tropang Giga used a strong fourth quarter to put away the sticky Dyip for a 4-1 win-loss record at the end of the opening salvo of the double-round robin group play tied with Meralco.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played through ankle pain and delivered another scintillating near triple-double performance of 26 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the injury-plagued TNT.

“They told me nothing was broken or something like that. I played through pain my entire life so strap ‘em up and let’s go,” Hollis-Jefferson said.

Terrafirma stuck like glue until the last six minutes of the fourth period after Antonio Hester sank two free throws.

TNT then unleashed a 10-0 run to break the game wide-open capped by a Kim Aurin triple for a 95-80 advantage with 3:43 left.

The Dyip tried to mount a rally but Aurin again nailed a triple followed by a Ping Exciminiano four-pointer to seal the deal.

“We saw in the first half that we couldn’t stop Terrafirma. We gave up almost 50 points in that first half. Good thing in the second half we’re able to limit them to 39, 40 points in the second half,” TNT coach Chot Reyes said.

The Tropang Giga had to weather a tough resistance from the desperate Dyip, who eventually bowed for the fifth time in as many starts.

“We knew they were gonna come out strong and as Rondae said I think this ballgame was really a testament to the will power of the players with the number of injuries we had, the players who could play, we got great contributions,” added Reyes, whose squad missed the service of injured Calvin Oftana.

RR Pogoy and Poy Erram scored 14 markers each, Aurin added 13 while Rey Nambatac and Jayson Castro had 10 each for the Tropang Giga.

The opening half played out as a tug-of-war.

TNT did establish a 10-point lead, 33-23, early in the second quarter after a Glenn Khobuntin layup with 10:44 left.

But Terrafirma countered with seven straight points to close the gap as the rest of the second period turned into a seesaw battle before the Tropang Giga headed into the intermission with a 55-49 advantage.

Hester had 23 points and 11 rebounds while Christian Standhardinger also submitted a double-double of 18 markers and 14 boards for the Dyip.

Rookie Paolo Hernandez and Kevin Ferer posted 13 points each and Stanley Pringle chipped in 12 markers and pulled down 12 rebounds.

The score:

TNT (107) — Hollis-Jefferson 26, Pogoy 14, Erram 14, Aurin 13, Nambatac 10, Castro 10, Khobuntin 7, Exciminiano 7, Heruela 3, Payawal 3, Ebona 0, Vosotros 0.

TERRAFIRMA (89) — Hester 23, Standhardinger 18, Hernandez 13, Ferrer 13, Pringle 12, Hanapi 3, Cahilig 3, Sangalang 2, Ramos 2, Olivario 0, Grospe 0.

Quarters: 30-22, 55-49, 76-68, 107-89.