Salem leads charge in 5150 Dapitan triathlon

Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem is eager to break his winless streak as he leads a formidable field in the men’s category of the 5150 Dapitan, set to unfold this Sunday in Zamboanga del Norte.

Salem, who last won at 5150 Bohol in 2022, will face a talented field, including contenders Jailani Lamama, Mohamad Maruhom, Arden Gonzales, James Montero, and young standouts Matthew Hermosa, Kenneth Bonda and Akio Habana, among others as they gear up for a spirited battle both in their respective age group divisions and the overall championship.

The battle for the women’s tiara is also expected to be intense after Erika Burgos withdrew at the last minute due to personal reasons, leaving the fight among Samantha Flores, Karen dela Peña, Cleo Lim, Rhijina Janda and Nicole Andaya in the final triathlon championship of the season.

This year’s 5150 Dapitan, which takes place in a historically rich setting under the Olympic-style format, has drawn international participants from the US, Great Britain, Brazil, Switzerland, Greece, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa, promising intense competition across various age categories.

Adding more excitement to the event, organized by The IRONMAN Group and hosted by Dapitan City under the leadership of Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos, is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a shorter course featuring a 750-meter open-water swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride, and a 5-km run.

The Noli Run, a 4-km fun run featuring over 300 participants, kicks off on Saturday, further enhancing the festive weekend atmosphere in Dapitan.

Dapitan, famous for being the place of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal’s exile, is making every effort to offer participants a truly unique race experience.

The event highlights the city’s growing reputation as a prime destination for sports tourism, with an eye on hosting an IRONMAN 70.3 race in the future.

Aside from the overall men’s and women’s titles, various age-group categories will also be contested.

The competition begins with the swim leg at Sta. Cruz Beach near the historic Punto del Desembarco De Rizal en Dapitan, followed by the bike stage along the Dipolog-Oroquieta National Road, and finishes with a scenic run cheered on by enthusiastic spectators.