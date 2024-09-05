PNOC, NEDA IV-A solar project to cut gov’t energy costs



The Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Region IV-A are pioneering a solar project initiative that would help the government save on power expenses.



The state-run oil company said on Wednesday that the partnership, governed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to serve as a model for other government agencies, showcasing the advantages of transitioning to renewable energy.

The agreement initiates the "Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic for Government Buildings Project" (RGB Project), which will start with installing solar PV systems at NEDA Region IV-A facilities.

PNOC President and CEO Oliver B. Butalid and NEDA Assistant Secretary Agnes E. Tolentino signed the MOA, with Assistant Regional Director Carmel P. Matabang highlighted the project’s importance for regional energy efficiency.

“PNOC’s role is to support the energy transition agenda of the Department of Energy, particularly promoting energy efficiency among government entities. Rooftop solar PV systems in government-owned buildings are one of the services PNOC will be providing aside from demand aggregation (Retail Electricity Supply) and smart air condition technology,” Butalid said.

For NEDA Region IV-A, the project is a key component in enhancing government operations and expects significant cost savings and improved energy management.

The RGB Project aims to provide comprehensive energy efficiency solutions, demonstrating the benefits of renewable energy and supporting the government's renewable energy and climate goals.