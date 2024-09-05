PCSO seeks services expansion

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) hosted a charity summit on Thursday to gather support from stakeholders and develop strategies for improving its charity services.

PCSO general manager Mel Robles stressed the importance of the summit in his message, highlighting four key objectives: creating a strong network, connecting with vulnerable communities, exchanging knowledge, and identifying opportunities for innovation.

Participants discussed challenges and explored ways to advance the goals and initiatives of charitable institutions. They also focused on how to make a significant impact on the lives of the people, especially the poor.

“We have a unique opportunity to foster collaboration and strengthen the charitable sector,” Robles said. “Through our combined efforts, we can contribute to the development of a more just, equitable, and compassionate society for all.”

The event, held at the Manila Hotel, also marked the beginning of activities for the PCSO’s 90th anniversary, which coincides with the National Day of Charity on 30 October as declared in Proclamation 598 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.