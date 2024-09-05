OFW hesitant to leave Lebanon over financial concerns

Several overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon have chosen not to pursue repatriation, fearing that they would not receive the same benefits as those who have paid their Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) contribution.

According to Jamin Bulan, a nail technician in Lebanon for five years, a Facebook post from a fellow OFW stated that only those who paid their OWWA contribution will get the cash aid for repatriates amounting to P150,000.

Bulan also added that she thought she would only receive an amount ranging from P10,000 to P20,000.

“I had second thoughts because I didn’t know how I could start over in the Philippines with such a small amount.” she said.

However, other OFWs responded in the comments section, clarifying that even those who have not paid the $25 OWWA contribution are still eligible for financial assistance and other support services from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), OWWA, and other government agencies.

According to the OWWA website, all OFWs and overseas Filipinos who meet certain requirements, including a valid passport, intake sheet form, overseas employment contract (OEC), and proof of repatriation, qualify for the repatriation assistance program.

From July 2023 to July 2024, the DMW has resolved 26,994 repatriation requests.

In conflict zones such as Israel and Gaza, the agency has facilitated the return of 1,108 OFWs.