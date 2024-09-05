NLEX wary of ‘different’ Blackwater

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Blackwater vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Phoenix

Surging Blackwater will come in a different team in a rematch against NLEX in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

For one, the Bossing have already gotten rid of an underperforming import Ricky Ledo for an efficient reinforcement in George King.

King’s arrival has brought Blackwater a quick turnaround as it won back-to-back games to end the first half of double-round robin group stage.

The Bossing hope to ride on the crest of their momentum to exact payback on the Road Warriors when they collide at 5 p.m.

“We’re gonna use the momentum to get us going in the second half. We know we have to play everybody all over again, but we’re excited for that,” Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso said.

King’s presence not only adds a potent offensive weapon for the Bossing but his energy and aggressiveness also rubbed off on his teammates, revitalizing the squad’s drive for a spot in the playoffs.

Sedrick Barefield, who had a personal conference-best 32 points last game, RK Ilagan, Troy Rosario and Christian David are all taking cues from King, who dropped 44 in Blackwater’s 123-111 clobbering of Phoenix last Tuesday.

And this concerns NLEX mentor Jong Uichico.

“They’re a different team from the one we played against before. They now have a very dominating import,” Uichico said.

So, it will be a big challenge for his squad to make a repeat of its lopsided, 104-87, win in their first meeting last 22 August especially coming off a 91-119 loss Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last Tuesday.

“Their (Blackwater) locals are inspired to play on a high level knowing that they can rely now on their import, unlike in our first game,” noted Uichico, who will rely heavily on Myke Henry, Robert Bolick and Rob Herndon.

Meanwhile, the Kings seek to spark a winning run when they clash against the winless Fuel Masters at 7:30 p.m.

Ginebra’s campaign has been shaky, blowing hot and cold in their first four games for a 2-2 record.

The Kings hope their blowout of the Road Warriors, that saw resident import Justin Brownlee take a backseat on offense and give way to locals Rookie of the Year Stephen Holt, Maverick Ahanmisi, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and freshman RJ Abarrientos to shine, will start a trend change.

Phoenix, on the other hand, is still in search of the elusive win after four futile attempts.

Replacement import Brandone Francis, who debuted with 45 points, will need a positive response from the other locals aside from Jason Perkins to barge in the win column.

Perkins was the only other Fuel Master in double figures the last time out with 29 points while RR Garcia, rookie big man Kai Ballungay and Tyler Tio submitted paltry contributions.