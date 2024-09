Photos

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was presented to the media in handcuffs and a detainee shirt by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and Police Chief PGen Rommel Francisco Marbil at Royal Star Aviation in Pasay, following her arrival in the country early Friday morning, 6 September 2024. The former mayor was arrested in Indonesia on Wednesday, 4 September, and government authorities arranged for a chartered jet to bring her back.