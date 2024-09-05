Meralco on track to complete pole relocation for priority rail projects

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is committed to fully support big-ticket railway projects of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) through timely of pole relocation and energization activities.

Meralco expressed its commitment to DOTr officials during a top-level business review session for succeeding pole relocation activities as part of the implementation of government’s major railway projects.

To help strengthen the country’s mobility, Meralco reported that it has completed half of pole relocation work orders for the year. In 2024 alone, the power distributor will relocate 367 remaining poles to give way to the priority railway projects.

Rail projects benefiting from the pole relocation include the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR - N1) from Manila to Malolos, Bulacan; NSCR - N2 from Malolos to Clark, Pampanga; NSCR - SC from Manila to Calamba, Laguna; Metro Manila Subway Project; LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension Project, MRT 7; and the Unified Grand Central Station.

Meanwhile, Geluz assured transport officials of the power distributor’s unwavering support for the government’s railway infrastructure projects. “On the ground, there are regular meetings held to ensure that all projects of the DOTr are given end-to-end support from Meralco; from facility relocation to powering transportation infrastructure,” he said.

Last February, Meralco partnered with the DOTr for the development of a new 115kV switching station that will provide reliable power for the Metro Manila Subway Project. Slated for completion in 2026, this facility will connect the country’s first underground railway system to Meralco’s distribution network.

“Our partnership with the government has enabled us to attain good progress for DOTr projects. Meralco recognizes that strong, meaningful collaborations between private and public sectors will ultimately be beneficial to the welfare of the commuting public,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

The close collaboration of Meralco and DOTr is a testament to the power distributor’s steadfast support for the government’s programs towards improved transportation which is among the administration’s top priorities under its socio-economic agenda.