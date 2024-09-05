MATTEO GUIDICELLI’S DANCE COLLAB REPLY garners millions in views

Actor Matteo Guidicelli recently made waves online with his response to a TikTok sensation’s request to collaborate with his wife, the celebrated pop icon Sarah Geronimo. The viral moment was sparked by student Ralp Xyrel Villaruz. His classmate, known on TikTok as @donotdisturb869, posted a video showcasing an original choreography set to Geronimo’s rendition of “Maybe This Time.”

Since its upload on 31 July, the video has garnered a staggering 52 million views, turning a nostalgic ballad into a trending dance challenge that has captivated the online community, including celebrities.

The infectious dance centers around the song’s bridge: “She’s smilin’ like she used to smile way back then; She’s feelin’ like she used to feel way back when; They tried, but somethin’ kept them; Waiting for this magic moment.”

Villaruz’s unique moves, including twists, turns and the signature “kaldag” step, have turned the trend into a viral sensation. The video resonated with many, capturing the essence of joy and nostalgia, and quickly spread across TikTok, with countless users recreating the dance.

During a recent visit to the It’s Showtime stage, Villaruz shared his dream of collaborating with Geronimo, addressing her directly with his plea: “Ms. Sarah, let’s collab soon… Matteo, payagan mo po si Ms. Sarah na mag-collab kami (please allow Ms. Sarah to collaborate with us). Thank you po.”

Guidicelli responded in a post on X (formerly Twitter) with a simple but hopeful message: “See you soon!”

Guidicelli’s response sent fans into a frenzy, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration between Villaruz and Geronimo.

The idea of the pop princess joining the viral dance craze has thrilled her fans, who are eager to see her take on the challenge. Such collaborations are not only a treat for fans but also a testament to the power of social media in bringing artists and creators together in unexpected ways.

The virality of Villaruz’s dance challenge has had a broader impact, propelling “Maybe This Time” onto the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 chart at No. 41. Originally performed by Michael Martin Murphey, Geronimo’s rendition of the song was recorded for her 2014 film of the same title, which also starred Coco Martin.

The song, which carries themes of second chances and rekindled love, has found a new lease on life in the digital age, thanks to TikTok’s short-form video format.

Dance trends, in particular, play a crucial role in this dynamic by encouraging user interaction and creativity, making music a participatory experience. Villaruz’s “Maybe This Time” challenge perfectly exemplifies how TikTok can breathe new life into classic tracks, reaching audiences far beyond their original release.

The viral success is more than just numbers; it’s a celebration of creativity and a bridge connecting different generations of music lovers. His dance, which feels like a joyful expression against the backdrop of a melancholic ballad, encapsulates the magic of TikTok trends — where music, movement and community come together to create something truly special.

As fans await a possible collaboration between Villaruz and Geronimo, one thing is certain: the “Maybe This Time” dance craze is a beautiful reminder of how art continues to evolve, adapt and inspire.