Marcos allies deliver P1.2-B Davao aid

Amid their bitter political feud, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration directed a substantial aid package to the stronghold of former President Rodrigo Duterte — Davao City — on Thursday. The administration allocated ₱1 billion in cash assistance and over ₱200 million in additional support.

Approximately 250,000 beneficiaries were expected to receive aid such as rice, scholarships, livelihood support, and monetary assistance during the two-day Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF). The flagship program aims to provide economically challenged Filipinos with easy access to government services.

At least 38 agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), Commission on Higher Education, and Philippine Statistics Authority, rolled out 57 programs to support indigent Filipinos in Davao and surrounding Mindanao provinces.

Nearly 200 members of the House of Representatives allied with the President, including Speaker Martin Romualdez, trooped to the Dutertes’ bailiwick to lead in the distribution of the government assistance on behalf of the Chief Executive.

Among the programs granted to the beneficiaries was a P15,000 yearly scholarship under the Government Internship Program.

Some 150,000 residents received DSWD’s Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program, while 50,000 received cash aid under DoLE’s Tulong Pang-hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantage/Displaced Workers Program.

There was medical aid for those needing health services in government hospitals, cash assistance to the poorest of the poor, and 10 kilos of rice each.

“We believe these financial assistance programs are an investment. Those we help will contribute to the development of their towns,” Romualdez said.

“We will not abandon these programs because we believe the more the government helps, the easier it will be for our communities to develop,” he added.

The service caravan was the third in the Davao Region and the 23rd in the entire country.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua said the BPSF was an excellent platform for ensuring that government resources were delivered directly to the people.

“What’s great about this is that we can see the people benefiting directly. Often, departments ask for funding, but the public doesn’t feel or see the impact,” he said.