MALARAYAT CONQUERORS: Duque, Tambalque top JPGT Series 6, eye finals

LIPA CITY — Lia Duque and Patrick Tambalque delivered commanding performances to emerge victorious in the premier 16-18 category of the ICTSI Junior PGT Series 6 to inch closer to next month’s Match Play Championship.

Duque mirrored her dominant triumph over Chloe Rada at Luisita two weeks ago, securing another wire-to-wire victory despite posting her tournament-worst score of eight-over 80 in the final round.

The tournament, which was shortened to 54 holes after the first round was canceled due to adverse weather at the Mount Malarayat composite course, still saw Duque maintain a huge lead throughout.

Holding a 19-stroke advantage over Rafa Anciano heading into the final round, Duque’s total of 231 left her 29 shots clear of her nearest rival. Anciano, the Pinewoods leg champion, stumbled with a 90 to finish at 260, while Rada carded a 92 to claim third place at 268.

“I struggled quite a bit with my approaches, trying to navigate the wind and figure out my club selections,” said the 16-year-old Duque, whose back-to-back wins bolster her chances of securing a spot in the national finals of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“It was either too long or too short of the green.”

Looking ahead to the finals, she emphasized the areas she needs to focus on: “I need to work on my fairway woods and long irons, sharpen them up for sure.”

“Mindset-wise, I have to manage my course strategy better, putting myself in ideal positions for birdies and up-and-down scenarios.”

Duque, who also hones her skills at the Alabang Golf Club, is determined to finetune her game for the upcoming challenges.

She heads into next week’s final leg of the seven-stage Luzon series at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite as a top contender.

With two wins, a runner-up finish, and a third-place effort, Rada remains in strong contention for the finals alongside Duque.

The top four results from the Luzon series will determine the finalists, with the top four players in each age category (8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18) advancing to the Match Play stage from 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

On the boys’ side, Tambalque virtually secured his Match Play spot with an emphatic 15-shot victory over Rafael Mañaol.

Already a winner in Visayas Series 2 (Bacolod) and Luzon Series 4 (Riviera), Tambalque posted an impressive even-par 72 in challenging conditions, finishing with a two-over 218 total over 54 holes.

Tambalque, however, faltered in the closing stretch as a late downpour disrupted his rhythm. After being three-under through 14 holes, he struggled with a double-bogey-bogey-birdie-bogey finish, ultimately settling for an even-par 72 – his second in three days. Despite the shaky finish, his earlier efforts secured a comfortable margin of victory.

Tambalque braced for a solid round but encountered a setback on the par-3 No. 15, where a double bogey shook his momentum.

“I mishit my tee shot, leaving me with a tricky chip from a downhill slope. Though I reached the green, I ended up three-putting from eight feet,” rued Tambalque, still disappointed by the misstep on the par-3 15th that caused his shaky finish.

Mañaol ended up with a 79 for a 233 total, while Luisita leg winner Mark Kobayashi claimed third place at 240 despite a 78.

Kobayashi’s finish also bolstered his bid for a seat in the finals, where the top two players from the Visayas and Mindanao series will compete in their respective divisions.