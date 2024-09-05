Las Piñas battle looms

Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar and her daughter, Vice Mayor April Aguilar-Neri, have left the Nacionalista Party following Senator Cynthia Villar’s announcement of her candidacy for a local position in the 2025 midterm elections.

This move has disrupted the fragile truce between the two families and set the stage for a contentious struggle for control of the city.

The Aguilar family has been a political fixture in Las Piñas since the late 1960s. It started with Dr. Filemon Aguilar, who served as mayor and congressman for multiple terms. His children, particularly Imelda Aguilar and Nene Aguilar, continued the family legacy with Nene becoming one of the longest-serving mayors of the city.

For years, the Aguilar name was synonymous with Las Piñas, their reign almost unchallenged due to their deep-rooted connections in local politics and their rapport with constituents.

The Aguilar family has left an indelible mark on the city with their decades of dedicated public service.

Under the Aguilar administrations, Las Piñas City has seen transformative infrastructure improvements, including major road upgrades and the construction of new bridges like the Alabang-Zapote Bridge. These enhancements eased traffic congestion and supported local commerce.

Education and healthcare were key priorities, with the Aguilars establishing new schools and health centers, upgrading existing facilities, and introducing scholarship programs. These efforts significantly improved educational standards and expanded access to medical care.

The administrations also focused on social services, supporting vulnerable groups with programs such as social pensions and community outreach. Environmental initiatives, including the construction of parks and improved waste management, promoted sustainability and an enhanced quality of life.

Economic growth was supported with the development of commercial zones, business expos, and financial assistance for SMEs, contributing to a thriving local economy.

Emerging challenge

Enter the Villar family, led by Senator Cynthia Villar and her husband, Manny Villar, a former Senate president and one of the country’s richest men.

Over the years, the Villars have built a formidable empire, not only in the real estate sector but also in politics. Their influence extends beyond Las Piñas, with Cynthia Villar serving as a senator since 2013 and their son, Mark Villar, having held positions as Secretary of Public Works and as a congressman.

However, the Villars’ rise has not been without controversy.

One of the most notable controversies involving the Villars was the C-5 road extension project, which became a key issue during Manny Villar’s 2010 presidential bid. Villar faced accusations that he benefited from the rerouting of the C-5 extension, which was alleged to have increased the value of his real estate properties.

Although Villar denied the allegations and no formal charges were filed, the scandal cast a shadow over the family’s use of political power for personal gain.

Additionally, the Villar family’s expansive real estate ventures have faced criticism.

Concerns have been raised about issues related to land ownership, the displacement of local communities, and their environmental impact.

Many Las Piñas residents worry that the Villars’ development projects prioritize commercial interests over the welfare of local citizens, turning the city into a business hub for the family rather than addressing grassroots needs.

This question persists: Are the Villars truly interested in serving the public, or are they using their wealth and influence to reshape Las Piñas into a city that will serve their business interests?

Familial connection

Despite their political rivalry, the two families are connected by marriage.

Cynthia Villar is related to the Aguilars through her sister, Lolet Aguilar, who is married to Dr. Filemon Aguilar’s son, Vergel Aguilar.

This connection has helped maintain a level of civility and mutual respect between them. Both families seem to have kept the rivalry within bounds, avoiding public conflicts that could strain their familial relationship.

That is about to end with Senator Villar’s entry into the local political ring.

Her husband is the head of the NP which recently inked an alliance with President Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) ahead of the midterm elections.

The Aguilars ran and won under the NP during the 2022 synchronized elections.

Also bolting the NP is councilor Mark Anthony Santos who is rumored to be running for Las Piñas’ lone House seat.

“For the past three decades, the Villars and Aguilars were together under one political umbrella. But now no more because of Mrs. Villar’s selfish political agenda,” Santos said.

Since they will no longer be together in the NP in next year’s election, Santos revealed that the Aguilars and their political leaders will not endorse or campaign for Rep. Camille Villar.

Santos bared that when former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar ran for senator in the 2022 elections, he only placed second to Sen. Loren Legarda in the official count in the city.