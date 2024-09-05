PAGE THREE

Kuya Bong promotes feeding programs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go
Senator Christopher “Bong” GoPhoto courtesy of Bong Go | FB
Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has embarked on a compassionate mission to provide nourishment to financially struggling Filipinos in need, and at the center of this effort are the feeding programs conducted by Go’s Malasakit Team for medical frontliners, indigent patients, and their watchers at Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Malasakit Centers, initiated by Go, streamline access to medical assistance for indigent individuals and families, ensuring they can receive necessary care without added financial stress.

