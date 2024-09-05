Kurashiki burns Farm Fresh for back-to-back wins

Defending champion Kurashiki Ablaze made quick work of Farm Fresh, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16, for its second straight win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Malaysian-Taiwanese Cing Low Mei led the way for the Ablaze with 12 points off seven spikes, four kill blocks and an ace.

Saya Taniguchi added 10 markers while Ayano Tsuji got eight for the Japanese club, which beat Thailand’s Est Cola to open its title-retention bid last Wednesday.

“It was a good performance. We showed our real game today,” Hideo Suzuki said through a translator.

It took only 73 minutes for Kurashiki to take down the Foxies, a late replacement squad after PLDT and Akari begged off due to health reasons in their respective rosters, reinforced by its star player Asaka Tamaru.

Tamaru was held to just eight points while Trisha Tubu, who was named Best Opposite Spiker in the recently-concluded Reinforced Conference, finished with nine markers.

Kurashiki will have a dayoff Friday while Farm Fresh battles Cignal in an out-of-town game in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.