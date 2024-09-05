Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Pinky Webb to anchor primetime newscasts

Bilyonaryo News Channel’s primetime newscast, Agenda, will debut on 9 September, with seasoned news anchors Korina Sanchez-Roxas and Pinky Webb leading the show.

Award-winning journalist Korina is making a historic return to news anchoring after nearly a decade. With almost five decades in Philippine media, she has been a key figure in broadcast journalism, known for anchoring major news programs and lifestyle shows. In Agenda, she’ll continue her direct approach to questioning stakeholders on national issues.

Joining the Agenda news desk is seasoned journalist Pinky, with over three decades of experience anchoring major news programs. Her calm demeanor complements her intense and relentless journalism style, making her a trusted figure who captivates audiences and draws attention to important issues.

Also part of Agenda is Jam Alindogan, an internationally acclaimed correspondent and

co-founder of the aid organization Sinagtala. As the channel’s Foreign Affairs editor, Jam will provide weekly special reports on global issues. Veteran journalist Nancy Carvajal will also contribute her insights, joining the Agenda Setters twice a week to deliver special reports.

Agenda airs daily from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as Bilyonaryo News Channel’s main primetime newscast. The program challenges government propaganda and combats fake news by focusing on the nation’s most impactful issues. Through in-depth reporting and hard-hitting interviews, Agenda explores all angles of these critical topics.