Kelce’s agency denies fake break-up contract

Full Scope, Travis Kelce’s agency, clarified that the “break-up contract” between Taylor Swift and the NFL player circulating online is false and fabricated.

The viral, dubious document claims that Kelce’s PR firm has a comprehensive media plan for Kelce’s break-up with Swift.

The document falsely alleges an agreement between the two parties to mark the end of their year-long romance on 28 September.

According to Full Scope, their legal team will initiate proceedings against the perpetrators of the forged documents.

In a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Kelce affirmed that his relationship with the pop superstar is going well.

The couple began dating in September of last year.