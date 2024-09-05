SHOW

Kelce’s agency denies fake break-up contract

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
(FILES) Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on 28 January in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP
Published on

Full Scope, Travis Kelce’s agency, clarified that the “break-up contract” between Taylor Swift and the NFL player circulating online is false and fabricated.

The viral, dubious document claims that Kelce’s PR firm has a comprehensive media plan for Kelce’s break-up with Swift.

The document falsely alleges an agreement between the two parties to mark the end of their year-long romance on 28 September.

According to Full Scope, their legal team will initiate proceedings against the perpetrators of the forged documents.

In a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Kelce affirmed that his relationship with the pop superstar is going well.

The couple began dating in September of last year.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph