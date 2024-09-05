Hubby drugged wife to be raped by strangers

AVIGNON, France (AFP) — A French woman whose husband is accused of enlisting strangers to rape her while she was drugged told his trial on Thursday that police had saved her by uncovering the crimes.

The police “saved my life” by “investigating the computer” of her husband, Gisele P., now 72, told the trial in Avignon.

Gisele has remained stoic and silent through the three first days of the high-profile case in the southern city of Avignon, communicating through her lawyers.

But she has insisted that the trial take place in public so the full facts of the case emerge.

The husband, Dominique P., is accused of abusing his wife between 2011 and 2020, drugging her with sleeping pills and then recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her, lead investigator Jeremie Bosse Platiere told the court on Wednesday.

Dominique P. was exposed by chance when he was caught filming up women’s skirts in a local supermarket.

On Tuesday, he answered “yes” when asked if he was guilty of the accusations against him.