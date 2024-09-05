Gilas Youth loses vs. New Zealand

Gilas Pilipinas Youth suffered its second straight loss after a 58-75 defeat against New Zealand in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup at Arena Complex in Jordan late Wednesday.

Carter Hopoi got a double-double game of 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Tall Blacks booked a spot in the quarterfinal after topping Group D with three straight wins.

John Earl Medina's 30-point explosion wasn't enough, as Gilas Youth will have to go through a playoff match after finishing third in the group with a 1-2 record.

The Philippines will face Japan on Friday at 9:30 p.m. at the Prince Hamza Arena.