Filipino booters leave loss behind

After absorbing a 2-1 defeat to host Malaysia, the Philippine men’s football team is pressing forward with its mission in the Merdeka Cup.

Interim head coach Norman Fegidero Jr. said in a post-game conference that crucial fouls inside the penalty area could have changed the complexion of the game.

Goals from Syamer Kutty Abba and Safawi Rasid in the 43rd and 73rd minutes, respectively, allowed the Malaysians to seal the win at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Jefferson Tabinas was the lone goalscorer for the Philippines after converting in the 27th minute.

“What we saw, it’s a penalty during the first half and also in the second half. But it’s out of my control,” Fegidero said.

“I’m disappointed with what happened but I’m proud of my players that they played a good game.”

The Philippines had a chance to add two more goals via penalties if they were called during the match.

In the 12th minute, forward Patrick Reichelt fell inside the penalty area after he tripped off the boot of Feroz Bahadurin.

In the 86th minute, midfielder Sandro Reyes fell at the penalty box after a clumsy challenge by Safawi.

Reyes tried to tell the referee about the infraction but was instead given a yellow card for complaining.

With the Philippines relegated to a bronze medal match against Tajikistan, who lost 1-0 to Lebanon in their match, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the same venue, Fegidero said they need to control the game if they want to get a win.

The Nationals hope to get their first victory after head coach Tom Saintfiet parted ways with the squad late last month.

“Hopefully we can make a very good preparation. A very good strategy to control, especially if we can avoid the long balls, if possible,” Fegidero said.

“But we will see how we adjust against Tajikistan.”