Female fan steals kiss from Donny Pangilinan

DonBelle fans were infuriated when a female fan stole a kiss from Donny Pangilinan.
The Kapamilya actor was walking inside a basketball court in Davao City during a Star Magic basketball exhibition game when a woman approached him and asked for a selfie. After the photo op, the woman then kissed the actor, who was visibly surprised by her gesture.
DonBelle fans were incensed by the female fan’s audacity in stealing a kiss from Donny.
“LET’S ASK FOR PERMISSION FIRST!!” came the rant from DonBelle fans on social media.
However, some defended the female fan.
“Walang masama sa pag-kiss sa leeg o pisngi (There’s nothing wrong with kissing the neck or cheeks).
“Nainggit ang mga fans hahahaha (The fans were envious).”
“Grab the opportunity.”
Why Kyle Echarri idolizes Piolo Pascual
As a co-actor, Kyle Echarri has high praise for Piolo Pascual, who plays his father in the top-rated action series Pamilya Sagrado.
“We have a lot in common when it comes to our personalities, kung paano kami bilang tao (how we are as people). One of the reasons we are so close is his generosity. He never looks down on anyone,” Echarri said during a media event to announce the second season of the series and its new timeslot at 9:30 p.m.
“For him to allow me to learn from him — not by teaching me directly, but by letting me observe on set — is a blessing. Whenever we’re together, it’s great to have someone so established in the industry who can guide you without overtly directing you. I’ve learned a lot from him, and he’s someone I can truly trust,” he added.
Ella Cruz to sue Facebook satire admin
Social media personality Ella Cruz threatened to sue the admin of the Facebook page Ppop Latest Chika Updates for posting an article about her view on the government’s cancellation of classes due to typhoon “Enteng.”
The Facebook post read: “Saad ng starlet na walang wow sa kanyang now-deleted X (formerly known as Twitter) post: I don’t get it? Dahil lang sa bagyo, suspended na? Hindi dapat hadlang ang malalakas na ulan at hangin sa pag-abot mo sa pangarap mo. Real talk lang, pa’no ka aangat kung ganyan mindset mo (The starlet, who has no ‘wow’ factor, said in her now-deleted X (formerly known as Twitter) post: I don’t get it. Just because of the typhoon, it’s suspended? Heavy rains and winds shouldn’t hinder you from reaching your dreams. Just real talk, how can you progress with that kind of mindset)?”
While Cruz knows that it’s a satire FB page, many believed the post.
She then posted the code names of the admins of the Ppop Latest Chika Updates FB page on her account.
“Pangako. Ipakukulong ko kayo (Promise. I will have you jailed): Winter Xoda, Una Vittia, Miyeon Archive, Jiyun Hwee, Kenzo Shibama, Analyn Restricted, Thalia Huxley, Mina Okada, Lucy Pearl, Analyn Restricted II,” she said.