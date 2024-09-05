Female fan steals kiss from Donny Pangilinan

DonBelle fans were infuriated when a female fan stole a kiss from Donny Pangilinan.

The Kapamilya actor was walking inside a basketball court in Davao City during a Star Magic basketball exhibition game when a woman approached him and asked for a selfie. After the photo op, the woman then kissed the actor, who was visibly surprised by her gesture.

DonBelle fans were incensed by the female fan’s audacity in stealing a kiss from Donny.

“LET’S ASK FOR PERMISSION FIRST!!” came the rant from DonBelle fans on social media.

However, some defended the female fan.

“Walang masama sa pag-kiss sa leeg o pisngi (There’s nothing wrong with kissing the neck or cheeks).

“Nainggit ang mga fans hahahaha (The fans were envious).”

“Grab the opportunity.”