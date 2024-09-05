Emirates doubles global connectivity, accessing 1,700 cities

Emirates has doubled its global connectivity in the past year, now reaching nearly 1,700 additional cities through a network of 162 partners. This expansion, which includes 31 codeshare agreements and 118 interline and 13 rail and helicopter services partnerships, enables over 61,000 passengers weekly to enjoy improved travel options, seamless ticketing, enhanced baggage handling, and additional perks.

Last year, Emirates added 16 new partnerships, including codeshares with Avianca and Batik Air Malaysia, and interline agreements with several airlines like KAM Air and Sri Lankan Airlines. The airline now offers seamless travel connections across Europe through rail partnerships with Trenitalia, Renfe, OBB, and SJ. It has also introduced a unique interline partnership with BLADE for helicopter flights between Nice and Monaco.

“In the last year, we’ve doubled down on our strategy of deepening our global presence and expanding our footprint across six continents by forging new partnerships with like-minded airlines, rail partners and air mobility operators to provide a huge choice of onwards destinations, connectivity options and seamless ‘last mile’ access for travelers like never before. While organic growth will always at the heart of our plans, we’ll continue to leverage the strength of our partners’ complementary networks as part of our commitment to help our customers reach every corner of the globe in the easiest way possible. World-class connectivity keeps economies strong and resilient, and our partnership growth ambitions align with Dubai’s D33 strategy to make our home and hub the most connected city in the world, attracting business, tourism, and investment from all over the globe,” said Emirates Airline Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim.

Over the years, Emirates’ many partnerships have paved the way for the airline to form robust networks that connect customers to unique points and provide the advantages of schedule optimization, seamless connectivity at DXB with access to Terminal 3, and reciprocal loyalty benefits.

Its cornerstone partnership with flydubai is an exceptional example of how cooperation yields smoother journeys and more customer benefits. Today, customers can access over 230 destinations across 100 countries, with 275 codeshare flights to choose from on an average day. Emirates customers can book flights to over 90 unique flydubai destinations and flydubai customers can choose from over 100 Emirates destinations. As a result, over 17.5 million passengers have connected on the joint networks of Emirates and flydubai since the partnership launched in 2017.

For leisure travelers heading to popular destinations like the Maldives, Emirates’ interline partnership with Maldivian enables customers to access 16 islands beyond Male. Emirates’ partnership with Pro Flight Zambia provides access to 13 points served by the southern African airline, including unique regional getaways like Lower Zambezi National Park, a short trip from Lusaka that offers a captivating safari experience.

The airline’s major partnerships with United, Air Canada and Qantas continue to deliver unmatched access for its customers to more than 350 destinations across North, Central and South America, Australia, and New Zealand, expanding connection opportunities, providing unrivalled reciprocity across loyalty programs, as well as other world-class customer benefits like lounge access.

Emirates continues to expand city pairs on a single ticket and boost connectivity and choice across numerous other strategic partnerships in the airline’s network including:

• The Americas: Emirates customers can access more than 375 cities through United, Air Canada and other partner airlines across Canada, Mexico, Caribbean Islands and Central and South America. Customers connecting on the Emirates’ network onwards from Dubai can choose from unique destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia.

• Europe: Travelers can access over 380 cities through seven codeshare, 33 interlines and 12 rail and air mobility partners including Condor, ITA Airways, Air Malta, Air Baltic, Aegean Airlines, TAP Portugal and Siberia Airlines, in addition to Emirates’ rail partners across Germany, Spain France, Italy, Austria and Sweden that provide on-ground transfers and flexibility to explore multiple cities on a single ticket.

• Asia: Emirates’ Asian network is further bolstered through the airline’s 12 codeshare partners and 42 interline partners reaching over 500 popular cities across the Far East, West Asia and Indian Ocean, as well as Middle East.

• Australia: Emirates long-standing partnership with Qantas provides access to over 85 Australian cities, while Qantas customers can fly Emirates to Dubai and access over 45 cities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa beyond Qantas’s existing international network.

• Africa: Emirates’ footprint across Africa expands to over 210 regional points through 5 codeshare and 18 interline partners, offering superior connectivity and value for customers with more flight options to smaller regional points across the continent.

Emirates Skywards, the airline’s loyalty program, and Emirates SkyCargo collaborate with codeshare and interline partners to enhance their network and loyalty programs, maximizing benefits for both passengers and cargo customers.

Additionally, Emirates Airport Services ensures smooth transitions between flights and access to dedicated lounges in Dubai and at other locations, providing essential support for a seamless travel experience.