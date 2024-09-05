DoST proposes P28.77-B budget

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has proposed a budget of P28.77 billion for fiscal year 2025, where a significant portion of it will be allocated to the Strategic Science and Technology Program and regional countryside development.

DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. presented the DoST’s development of major programs, activities, and projects aimed at promoting human well-being, fostering wealth creation, protecting wealth, and institutionalizing sustainability.

Solidum added that the DoST has strengthened its operations to ensure equitable operations at the national, regional and provincial levels.

To promote human well-being, the DoST seeks to accelerate the generation of knowledge, technology, and innovation to ensure health and nutrition, food safety and security, access to clean water, decent shelter and clothing, and quality science and technology education.

In fostering wealth creation, the DoST promotes the use of science and technology to create value-added products, services, and other solutions that are competitive in the global economy.

To reinforce wealth protection, the DoST will be enhancing its response to crises brought about by natural and human-induced hazards. This includes developing and transferring climate and disaster resilience technologies and innovations, and providing accessible science-based information and services.

The DoST is comprised of 18 attached agencies, 16 regional offices and 80 provincial science and technology offices.