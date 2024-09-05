DOE eyes testing higher biodiesel blend in SPUG plants

The Department of Energy (DOE) is considering blending higher volumes of biodiesel into power generation facilities to help achieve nationwide carbon reduction goals.

DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said on Wednesday that it will coordinate with the National Power Corp. (NPC) to test the viability of having a 55 percent biofuel blend using its 281 Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) power plants, which primarily operate on diesel to serve off-grid islands and communities.

“Using a 55 percent biofuel blend will correspond to converting a diesel engine into a biodiesel engine, similar to a biomass power plant. We are looking at all diesel facilities. Of course, we can possibly use NPC’s facilities in conducting tests, if necessary,” Marasigan said.

Notably, the Energy official said the proposal is still in its preliminary stages and that the possibility of involving privately owned diesel-fired power plants is also being considered.

In addition to lowering carbon emissions, this move aims to reduce dependence on imported fuels, potentially leading to lower pump prices.

The DOE’s current guidelines mandate a gradual increase in the coco methyl ester blend in diesel fuel, starting at 3 percent in October, and rising to 5 percent by 2026.

Fuel retailers may also voluntarily increase the ethanol content in gasoline to 20 percent from the current 10 percent.

As of the end of 2023, diesel-fired, hybrid diesel-fired, and bunker-diesel-fired power plants contribute 2,744 megawatts to the country’s power capacity, making up 9.6 percent of the energy mix.