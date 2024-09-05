CREAM OF THE CROP: Creamline shows why it is the queen of PVL

Even without its marquee names, Creamline proved that it has enough ammo to get the job done after it topped the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference late Wednesday.

Creamline did it in style, posting a resounding 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 win over Akari at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Head coach Sherwin Meneses, the mastermind behind the team’s success, apparently has found the perfect blend needed to repulse the opposition, including an Akari side that stood no chance.

Creamline’s emphatic victory was proof of its level of skill even in the absence of its top guns.

The Chargers entered their first finals on the back of 10 straight wins, riding high on momentum and confidence after toppling more favored teams in reverse sweeps.

But Creamline, despite missing key players Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza, orchestrated a straight-set sweep that dismantled Akari’s championship dreams.

Meneses, demonstrating his tactical prowess, managed his remaining lineup with finesse.

The Cool Smashers didn’t rely on traditional playbooks of Xs and Os but instead adapted to every situation with a fluid, situational strategy that capitalized on their experience and skill.

Meneses’ role has evolved into that of a strategic advisor — he knows his players are aware of what needs to be done and trusts them to execute on the court.

“Every championship is special,” Meneses remarked post-game, celebrating what many considered to be a workmanlike demolition job that took only 60 minutes for their ninth championship.

“But this one stands out because we were missing a lot of key players. Despite that, our team worked incredibly hard and still managed to secure the title.”

Indeed, the absence of key players had cast doubts over Creamline’s ability to handle both internal and external challenges.

But with import Erica Staunton gradually adjusting to the team’s system and Bernadette Pons stepping into a crucial leadership role, the Cool Smashers displayed their depth and tenacity when it mattered most.

Creamline’s journey to the title wasn’t without its struggles.

In the semifinals against the Cignal HD Spikers, the Cool Smashers found themselves on the brink of elimination after dropping the first two sets.

But true champions are made of sterner stuff, and Creamline pulled off an impressive comeback, winning the next three sets and securing their 12th finals appearance.

On the other side, the Chargers had put together a stellar run in the tournament, including a thrilling five-set win over the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the semifinals. But once they reached the grand stage, the inexperience of the team showed.

Despite the powerful play of Oly Okaro throughout the season, who posted 39 points in the semis, she faltered in the final, managing only 14 points in the decisive match.

While Akari’s debut in the finals ended in disappointment, there’s little doubt the team has what it takes to contend in the future.

But as the Chargers reflect on this loss, the Cool Smashers remain the benchmark for any aspiring champion in the PVL.

Meneses and the Cool Smashers will only grow stronger, and their hunger for more titles is far from satiated.