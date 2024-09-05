Comelec to livestream 2025 ballot printing

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it will livestream the printing of ballots for next year’s midterm elections.

The Comelec, National Printing Office (NPO), and Miru Systems signed a tripartite agreement on Thursday for the provision of printing services for the official ballots for the 2025 midterm elections.

“We can guarantee to you that the printing of the ballots from Day 1 up to the last day will be livestreamed by the Comelec,” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in an interview.

“This is to ensure that everything is accountable, everything is transparent. Yun po ang commitment ng (That’s the commitment of the) Commission on Elections,” he added.

Garcia also assured that the poll body will be there to supervise and take full control of the printing of the ballots. The NPO, meanwhile, will facilitate the printing of 73 million ballots.

Garcia said the ballots will have secret markings, including a QR code, and will be “precinct specific.”