Comelec confident Davao tension won't affect voter registration

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday that it is confident that the tension in Davao City will not affect the ongoing voting registration.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the poll body remains unfazed amid the ongoing standoff between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Garcia, however, admitted that there was an initial plan to conduct a register-anywhere program for KOJC members, but it did not proceed due to the tension.

"Bagama't yung ibang mga kasamahan naman nila ay nakapagparehistro sa ibang registration site natin (But some of their members have already registered in our sites),” Garcia said.

The Comelec chief also appealed to authorities to make sure that the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) from 1 to 8 October will run smoothly in Davao City.

"Sana hayaan na ang mga mamamayan natin ay makapagtimbang, magsuri doon sa mga magfa-file ng candidacy regardless kung ano yung isyu na kinakaharap ng siyudad (I hope we can let the public weigh their options and inspect those who will file their COCs regardless of the issue in their area),” he added.

Garcia also expressed his confidence in the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection in safeguarding the area come COC filing.

Authorities have been trying to serve a warrant of arrest against KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy since 24 August, deploying an initial number of 2,000 PNP forces.

The operation has resulted in a massive protest and the death of one individual.