Chavez is new PCO head

Malacañang has a new Communications chief as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed broadcast journalist Cesar Chavez to head the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). Chavez took his oath of office before Marcos on Thursday.

This marks the third change in leadership at the PCO since Marcos took office in 2022.

Before his appointment, Chavez served as the presidential assistant for strategic communication with the rank of undersecretary. He also had been Transportation Undersecretary for railways and deputy administrator of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA).

Speaking to Palace reporters, Chavez expressed his gratitude to President Marcos for his appointment and new role as PCO secretary.

“I thank the President for this opportunity to, well, another opportunity to serve this country, to serve this government. My task is clear, to communicate for the presidency, to communicate for the government and to communicate for the state,” Chavez said.

“This is not an undertaking of the PCO, this is an undertaking of the entire government bureaucracy, especially the communications team,” he added.

Chavez said he will also take an active role in the messaging and communicating of government policies, including policies related to the West Philippine Sea.

“I will focus on bringing you the news. You can also scrutinize the infrastructure projects of the President, of this government. I also want the media’s help in scrutinizing, the government in particular,” he said.

Chavez assured that as long as he was the “caretaker” of the PCO, he would practice professionalism as a principle. He also hopes to start a national conversation.

“I’d like to start a national conversation. If there are three, five things that the PCO will focus on other than the President’s policy, President’s program, pet projects, other than Build Better More, social development projects of the President,” Chavez said.

Chavez replaced lawyer Cheloy Garafil who will move on to head the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), the representative office of the Philippines in Taiwan. She will replace Silvestre Bello III.

New PCO focus

Chavez said that under his leadership, the PCO will focus on combating fake news and strengthen the republic in the process.

“I think people in government have a responsibility… to not be an instrument and not to peddle fake news. At the same time, it is not only an obligation of the government but also of those on the other side,” Chavez said.

In this process, he also wants to designate fact-checkers in state-run media entities to ferret out fake news.

“We’ll mark the fake news right away so it will be clear and doesn’t spread too much. Timely, accurate, and validated information is what we need here in the PCO. In a nutshell, that’s how the work of the Presidential Communications Office will be done,” Chavez said.

Chavez noted that while Marcos will remain the government’s spokesperson, he will assist the President in clarifying the interconnectedness of government policies. He will also be designating subject experts in explaining the decisions of the President.

“There are many things in this country that need continuous discussions. Yes, I’ll be helping the President explain his policies, and some Cabinet decisions. Executive decisions in particular, his legislative agenda. Foreign policy… it’s under the domain of the Department of Foreign Affairs, but sometimes a statement from the President may be necessary; I’ll be helping,” he said.

He added that this style of communication from the Palace is not new and had been practiced under previous administrations.