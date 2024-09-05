Cebu basilica eyes strict dress code

The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu announced that it is set to implement a strict dress code policy starting 1 October to “uphold the sanctity and reverence” of the sacred space.

“Visitors must dress appropriately for worship, as the Basilica will NO longer provide shawls,” the church said in a social media post. “Those NOT meeting the dress code or with shawls rented outside will be denied entry.”

The basilica said the policy is part of a broader effort to align with practices observed at other churches and shrines both locally and internationally.