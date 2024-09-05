C. Luzon experiences continuous flooding

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Central Luzon has been experiencing continuous flooding due to the heavy rains.

According to the Public Works Region III Director Roseller Tolentino, the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga and Bulacan are all under the Orange Warning Level, indicating an ongoing threat of flooding.

Tolentino has instructed DPWH offices in these areas to closely monitor the situation and emphasized the importance of submitting situational reports to the Maintenance Division to ensure prompt responses and effective management of road safety concerns.

According to the DPWH Zambales 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) on Thursday morning, the outer left lane of the K0121+005- K0121+055 section of Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) in Barangay New Cabalan, Olongapo City, is closed due to damaged road slope protection, with warning signs installed in the area.

He added that the damaged road slope protection along the K0130+070 section of the Olongapo-Bugallon Road (OBR) has been addressed with installed warning signs and gabions with wire mesh.

Additionally, the DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO reported flooding in Barangay Panginay, Balagtas, along the Bigaa-Plaridel Road, with water levels reaching 0.30 meters in the K0031+100-K0031+150 section and 0.25 meters in the K0031+950-K0032+02 section; however, these areas remain passable to all types of vehicles.

On the other hand, the DPWH Bataan 3rd DEO reported that the EPZA Bypass Road from K0163+820 to K0164+400, previously impassable to light vehicles due to 0.3 meters of flooding, has seen waters subside, while the Roman Expressway between K0148+300 and K0148+450 remains passable despite 0.2 meters of flooding.

Reports from the remaining District Engineering Offices confirm that all other national roads and bridges are passable to all types of vehicles, with quick response assets deployed and on standby to address any potential concerns.