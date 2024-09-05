Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos advised Bicolanos on Thursday to brace for more storms due to the La Niña phenomenon.

On Wednesday, Abalos led the distribution of thousands of food packs, relief items, and medical supplies to victims of Tropical Storm “Enteng” in Naga City and Camarines Sur, recognizing that these provinces were among the hardest hit by the storm.

“It’s not just about now. Anticipate the worst because Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) forecasts one to two, or even up to three, typhoons each month before the year ends,” said Abalos.

He urged the public to stay vigilant and carry out preemptive evacuations before typhoons hit their areas.

“If evacuation is necessary, evacuate immediately,” Abalos emphasized.

During his visit, Abalos personally distributed thousands of food packs to the residents of Camaligan and Canaman towns in Camarines Sur and in Naga City.

He said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. specifically instructed him to prioritize the handing of assistance to the residents of areas severely affected by Enteng.

Reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council indicated that approximately 22,220 families across 226 barangays in the Bicol Region were affected by the storm.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, Enteng severely impacted at least 442,804 families or 1,720,568 individuals.

Current reports indicated at least 15 deaths, 15 injuries, and 21 people missing.

Meanwhile, estimated damage to agriculture has reached P350.85 million.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Simbahayan Community Development Office has launched a donation drive to assist those affected by Tropical Storm Enteng.

Under its “Tulong Tomasino” initiative, Thomasians distributed the first batch of relief goods on Wednesday afternoon to families in Sitio Galilee and parishioners of St. John Paul II Parish in Antipolo City.

The donations included rice, canned goods, instant noodles, sleeping mattresses, and school supplies.

UST Simbahayan announced that the public can still drop off donations at the lobby of the Tan Yan Kee Student Center Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Needed items include ready-to-eat canned goods, noodles, rice, non-perishable food items, mineral water, toiletries, alcohol, sanitary pads/napkins, and medicine. Clothing donations will not be accepted.

3 storms seen

At least three more storms are expected to form in the waters surrounding the Philippines.

A Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential report released by Pagasa indicated possible tropical cyclones developing in the next two weeks. The weather bureau anticipates the formation of additional tropical cyclone-like vortices within its monitoring domain.

Tropical cyclone vortices are cloud clusters that have the potential to develop into storms.

From 4 to 10 September, a tropical cyclone-like vortex (TCLV1) is expected to form in the northern part of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Additionally, two more cloud clusters are anticipated to form in the open waters of the country — one vortex (TCLV2) in the northeastern part of the country outside the PAR, and another (TCLV3) far east of Mindanao.

From 11 to 17 September, a TCLV3 is forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone as it moves northwestward towards the PAR.

Dr. Ana Liza Solis, Pagasa’s climate monitoring and prediction chief, noted that storms developing during this period are generally “more rain-bearing” and are likely to make landfall.

Tropical storm “Enteng” made landfall in the Aurora-Isabela area, bringing life-threatening floods to Camarines Sur and Rizal.

The tropical cyclone threat potential report provides an outlook on possible cyclones across the country. Pagasa will release further weather bulletins if these cloud clusters develop into cyclones.