Bong Go assists displaced workers in Balete, Aklan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in partnership with Vice Governor Boy Quimpo, deployed his Malasakit Team to aid displaced workers in Balete, Aklan.

Held at the Balete Civic Center on 3 September, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 127 displaced workers. The team also gave away shoes to select recipients.

"Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said in a message.

Additionally, after completing the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the beneficiaries will be qualified for livelihood support through temporary employment.

Senator Go also expressed his concern for the well-being of typhoon victims and reiterated the importance of building a more disaster-resilient nation. He highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the effects of natural calamities and ensure the safety and security of communities.

In line with his advocacy for enhanced disaster preparedness, Senator Go reiterated his push for Senate Bill No. 188, which proposes creating a Department of Disaster Resilience to centralize and streamline disaster risk reduction and management efforts.

Furthermore, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored. The bill calls for mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities, building on his earlier proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, shared his continuing efforts to bring government health services especially to those affected by crises.

Go further encouraged the beneficiaries to visit Malasakit Centers, a one-stop shop where poor and indigent patients can access government medical assistance. The Malasakit Centers program was initiated by Go in 2018 and institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 in 2019, legislation he principally sponsored and authored.

In Aklan, patients can avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo.

Currently, the Department of Health reported that more or less ten million Filipinos have benefited from the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

“Ako po ay magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.