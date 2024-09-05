Bato seeks accountability in ex-mayor’s case

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa called for accountability from the government on Thursday regarding dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, citing the risks to national security.

Dela Rosa emphasized the need to prevent future criminal activities linking government officials to illegal operations.

“Those who need to be held accountable must be, especially if government personnel are involved. We must ensure the national security because what started as a public order issue with POGOs has now escalated to a national security concern,” he said.

He also warned that Guo’s case could evolve into a “state-sponsored migration” issue, which might exacerbate the country’s broader problems.

“We fear it could become a state-sponsored migration into our territory for any plans they might have against us,” Dela Rosa said, highlighting concerns over lapses in government agencies’ handling of foreign nationals’ legal documents.

The Senate is investigating the illegal operations of various Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), with Guo’s involvement in the illegal activities at a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, coming under scrutiny.

Guo’s true identity as a Chinese national was uncovered during the investigations.