Basilan town now ASG-free

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The municipal government of Hadji Mohammad Ajul (HMA) in Basilan province has formally declared their town as Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-free municipality, making them the last town in the province to declare free from ASG remnants and declared ready to accommodate investments.

HMA Mayor Talib G. Pawaki said yesterday the municipal government has formally declared the town as ASG-free on Wednesday during a convergence of top provincial government officials, police and military held at the town gymnasium in Barangay Buton in the town.

Pawaki expressed his profound gratitude to everyone who played a vital role in the municipality’s journey toward peace and development.

HMA was the 11th and last town in Basilan province to declare an ASG-free municipality. The city of Isabela and Basilan province is yet to declare individually as ASG-free within this month.

The declaration signifies not just the end of an era of conflict but the dawn of a new chapter for HMA town in the province.

The mayor also presented five high-powered firearms surrendered to the HMA by remnants of the ASG. These include a Barrett sniper rifle, two M1 Garand rifles, an M16 rifle, and an M203 grenade launcher.

Pawaki said, “These weapons, symbols of past unrest, now represent the community’s commitment to peace.”

Witnessing the declaration were Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Hataman Salliman, Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade, and Basilan Police Provincial Director P/Col. Cerrazid Umabong.

Luzon, in his address, underscored the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving this victory.

Additionally, he said, “The declaration of Hadji Mohammad Ajul as ASG-Free is a testament to the power of unity and collaboration between the Philippine Army, Local Government Units, the Moro National Liberation Front, non-governmental organizations, and the community in overcoming the threat of extremism.”

“Today, we stand together not only to celebrate the end of a dark chapter in Hadji Mohammad Ajul’s history but also to embrace a future filled with hope, unity, and progress for all of Basilan,” Luzon pointed out.

For his part, Salliman said “The community’s resilience and the concerted efforts of all involved have finally borne fruit, leading to today’s declaration.”

Salliman shared personal reflections on the challenges faced by the municipality, recalling the grim history of ASG’s presence in the area.

Salliman recalled, “The ASGs presence led to numerous violent incidents, including kidnappings, extortion activities, and clashes with government forces.” Attempts were made to raise the ISIS flag here in 2014, Salliman stated.

“The ASG was responsible for various acts of terror, including the kidnapping of Vietnamese sailors in 2016, local tugboat crews in 2017, and the suicide bombing in Lamitan City in 2018,” Salliman recounted.