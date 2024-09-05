Baldwin denies New Zealand gig

Tab Baldwin is not going anywhere — at least for now.

The Kiwi-American tactician doused cold water on burning speculations that he will fly to New Zealand to serve as the head coach of its men’s basketball team.

Baldwin said he will be sticking with Ateneo de Manila University that is preparing for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) until the school and its chief backer, tycoon Manny Pangilinan, say it’s time for him to go.

“I have no idea. They are looking for a new coach there. I guess my name was brought up somehow,” said Baldwin, who is looking to win his fifth UAAP crown with the Blue Eagles when the league opens this Saturday.

“That’s just speculation from the New Zealand media. There was no approach, no offer. Basketball New Zealand has not approached me, so it is all speculation.”

“My future is up to Ateneo. That’s up to Boss MVP (Pangilinan). Maybe it’s up to how we do this year.”

The 66-year-old Baldwin is no stranger to New Zealand basketball.

In fact, he coached the Tall Blacks from 2001 to 2006. He helped them win the FIBA Oceania Championship title in 2001 and the silver medals in 2003 and 2005.

But his biggest achievement was when he led the Kiwis to a fourth-place finish in the 2002 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Indianapolis featuring a rag-tag crew of Sean Marks, Kirk Penney, Pero Cameron and future TNT Tropang Giga coach Mark Dickel.

Baldwin said he is not letting the New Zealand “offer” distract him from guiding the Blue Eagles back to the UAAP throne after getting dethroned by rival De La Salle University in Season 86 last year.

Although Mason Amos, Kai Ballungay, Jared Brown, Geo Chiu, Raffy Celis and Gab Gomez are already gone, he still has a solid core led by Chris Koon, Sean Quitevis, Josh Lazaro, Ian Espinosa, Shawn Tuano and Andrew Bongo.

Rookies Kristian Porter, Michael Asoro, Waki Espina, Femi Edu, Tim Broth, Victor Balogun, and Jared Bahay will also be around to help the Blue Eagles lift their 13th UAAP trophy.

Baldwin expects Koon and Quitevis to use their vast experience to their advantage.

“They were captains last year, and I think that was a great learning experience despite last year not being a great year for us,” Baldwin said.

“Through those situations, I’m sure that Chris and Sean grew a lot, and they’ve done a good job leading this very young team.”

“One thing that generally we can say about our players is that they bring a high level of intelligence and a seriousness about themselves as college students and college basketball players.”