Bald Knights ready to rumble

The Letran Knights will be marching to the men’s basketball tournament of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 with big fighting hearts, renewed confidence — and bald heads.

Knights head coach Allen Ricardo said they decided to enter the season with shaved heads to signify their camaraderie, unity and commitment for a common goal, which is to regain the title that they lost to San Beda University last year.

Ricardo and the Knights will begin their campaign against San Sebastian College on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Center.

“Yes, my coaching style in the juniors is the same in the seniors. But aside from techniques, what’s important to me is the right attitude and right body language because I believe that if you do the right thing in life, there’s always a good outcome for you,” said Ricardo, who guided the Squires to memorable finishes before getting promoted as Knights head coach.

“I’m just changing their attitude and body language. Because I do believe as a coach, you can teach them the techniques but if your attitude and body language are not good, the technique is useless.”

Ricardo may be in his first year as college coach, but he can’t be overlooked due to his sterling credentials in the junior ranks.

With Ricardo at the helm, Letran won the Season 98 title over La Salle Green Hills bannered by twin towers Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate. They duplicated the feat the following year when they beat the Amiel Acido-led University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Now, Ricardo faces the tough task of winning anew, this time, with a solid core led by stalwarts Pao Javillonar, Kobe Monje, Kevin Santos and Deo Cuajao.

Javillonar, who will be playing his final year, said they are eager to redeem themselves after last season’s 2-16 win-loss record despite the absence of rookie Jonathan Manalili, who was ruled out due to an undisclosed injury.

“We focus on who is in the team. We have to move forward and a lot of guys are ready to step up,” said Javillonar, who is expected to get ample support from new recruits CJ Delfino, Jimboy Estrada and Jovel Baliling.