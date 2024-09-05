ALI unit opens CV cold storage hub

Addressing the demand for temperature-controlled facilities in the Central Visayas region, the new facility will add 6,000 pallet positions to ALLHC’s cold storage portfolio.

This will be ALLHC’s second facility in the province of Cebu following the addition of ALogis Artico Mandaue in late 2022.

The firm is expanding its cold storage footprint, aiming to provide solutions for storing perishable goods around the country. Aiming to cater to diverse sectors, its intended clientele varies from the frozen meat, seafood, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, among others.

In the first half, ALLHC opened its 4th cold storage facility, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas in Batangas.

Now, ALLHC is furthering its growth by enhancing its presence in Cebu with the Consolacion site slated for completion by the third quarter.

Situated in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu, the facility is easily accessible via the Cebu-North Coastal Road and is near key transportation hubs, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Cebu Port, both just 12 kilometers or a 30-minute drive away.