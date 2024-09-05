Age? It’s really not ‘just a number’

In the time of ever-intensifying Marvel superhero hero-worship, even the beauty industry has tapped on a “superpower” only ever associated with fiction.
Yes, leading beauty brand Clarins — which, at 70 years, is celebrating its impressive longevity in the fiercely competitive global beauty industry — says “regeneration” is the new anti-aging secret. With its latest discovery, it is changing the game with a time-defying innovation.
Ever heard of that term “young at heart?” Who hasn’t, right?
People throw around this description when they encounter youthful energy and looks in someone older. For some, it’s momentary — brought out by a memory, perhaps. For others, it is a lifestyle.
Clarins, surprisingly enough, subscribes to the latter. For the French luxury skincare brand, it is all about your choices in life.
This is where we examine that other term, “It’s in the genes.”
Again, for Clarins, good genes can only take you so far.
“Youthful-looking skin requires holistic care,” goes a Clarins statement. “From lifestyle quality to environmental factors, a multitude of variables can affect aging and influence how it shows on the skin. In fact, scientists have found that 85 percent of genes are shaped by lifestyle, with only 15 percent affected by the passage of time. This leads to the fascinating science of epigenetics, which explores how genes respond to one’s daily choices and exposure.”
Five years of research led their experts to epigenetics that helped them “develop innovative solutions that help the skin retain its freshness and vibrancy.” It is, as they say, “a new chapter in anti-aging skincare.”
‘Marvel of science’
The ninth-generation Clarins Double Serum is described as a “marvel of science and technological prowess, inspired by the science of epigenetics.”
Clarins explains: “Driven by founder Jacques Courtin-Clarins’ commitment to constant improvement, Double Serum has been reinvented over eight increasingly innovative generations and 40 years of age-defying expertise. Each version features a unique double formula, enriched with powerful plant extracts, working in perfect harmony with the skin to deliver exceptional age-defying results.
“This iconic formula boosts the five vital functions that preserve the skin’s beauty: regeneration, oxygenation, protection, hydration and nutrition.”
So, it adds, “Upon the discovery that lifestyle choices can speed up the aging process, a phenomenon Clarins Research calls “Epi-ageing,” they developed the new Epi-Ageing Defense Technology to target aging signs linked to lifestyle and environmental factors.
“Designed for all ages, skin types, and tones, the innovative formula offers age-defying performance unlike anything seen or tried before.”
Nature’s key ingredients
The key to this new innovation, says Pam Aguirre, Education manager of Clarins, is organic Giant Provençal Reed — “a plant never before used in cosmetics.”
This remarkable extract helps to reverse 100 percent of the skin changes caused by lifestyle, strengthening the skin’s defenses against environmental stress and visible aging.
Grown organically and 100 percent made in France, this exclusive plant extract is at the heart of Clarins’ new Epi-ageing Defense Technology, exclusively available in the latest Double Serum.
Clarins Laboratories has meticulously selected 22 potent plant extracts for their new Double Serum formulation, each chosen for its unique benefits to the skin.
Acerola revitalizes with enhanced oxygenation for a radiant glow, while Aloe Vera offers soothing hydration.
Strawberry Tree helps prevent unwanted shine, and Seabuckthorn delivers a robust antioxidant boost.
Oat and Banana Tree extracts work to tighten and firm the skin, supporting collagen synthesis for improved elasticity.
Cornflower and Cocoa Tree extracts soothe and hydrate, while Teasel and Mary’s Thistle provide vital nourishment and comfort.
Turmeric and Edelweiss, both antioxidants, play key roles in preserving cell communication and skin vitality. Ginger Lily adds anti-aging benefits, and Giant Provençal Reed, a pioneer ingredient in Clarins Research, helps the skin adapt to environmental changes.
Harangana offers retinol-like efficacy for skin renewal, while Red Jania enhances radiance and clarity. Leaf of Life guards against dehydration, and Mango Tree protects against environmental stressors.
Horse Chestnut Tree revitalizes dry, dull skin, and Lemon Balm calms and softens. Avocado extract supports skin regeneration and maintains its suppleness, while Evening Primrose boosts calcium to renew skin’s radiance.
The Double Serum achieves its exceptional efficacy through its expertly balanced “golden ratio” — two-thirds hydric phase and one-third lipidic phase, mirroring the skin’s natural hydrolipidic film.
This harmonious blend ensures optimal affinity with the skin, delivering smoother, more radiant and youthful-looking results with just one drop.
Committed to responsible innovation
In addition to its contribution to skincare and wellness, Clarins’ Double Serum exemplifies its dedication to responsible innovation with a focus on eco-friendly formulas and ethical sourcing. Plus, the new serum supports the “Dragonfly” Programme, which ensures the sustainable harvesting of Giant Provençal Reed while preserving biodiversity and protecting dragonfly habitats in France. The serum also features Clarins T.R.U.S.T., a traceability platform using Blockchain technology, allowing consumers to track the production and origin of its ingredients.
The redesigned bottle further reflects this commitment with its eco-designed approach. It incorporates a dual pump system to preserve the serum’s formula and features a locking system that replaces the traditional lid to reduce plastic production. Made from 94 percent recyclable materials and 41 percent ISCC recycled content, the new packaging minimizes plastic use and supports Clarins’ goal of reducing its carbon footprint.
The Double Serum range includes a lightweight option and a specialized eye contour formula. Offered in four sizes from 30ml to 100ml, the line is thoughtfully designed to meet all needs, on top of providing elegant and effective solutions for your everyday skincare regimen.
For more information, visit Rustan’s The Beauty Source at https://rustans-thebeautysource.com. Stay tuned on Facebook and Instagram for announcements and updates.