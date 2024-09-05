Age? It’s really not ‘just a number’

In the time of ever-intensifying Marvel superhero hero-worship, even the beauty industry has tapped on a “superpower” only ever associated with fiction.

Yes, leading beauty brand Clarins — which, at 70 years, is celebrating its impressive longevity in the fiercely competitive global beauty industry — says “regeneration” is the new anti-aging secret. With its latest discovery, it is changing the game with a time-defying innovation.

Ever heard of that term “young at heart?” Who hasn’t, right?

People throw around this description when they encounter youthful energy and looks in someone older. For some, it’s momentary — brought out by a memory, perhaps. For others, it is a lifestyle.

Clarins, surprisingly enough, subscribes to the latter. For the French luxury skincare brand, it is all about your choices in life.

This is where we examine that other term, “It’s in the genes.”

Again, for Clarins, good genes can only take you so far.

“Youthful-looking skin requires holistic care,” goes a Clarins statement. “From lifestyle quality to environmental factors, a multitude of variables can affect aging and influence how it shows on the skin. In fact, scientists have found that 85 percent of genes are shaped by lifestyle, with only 15 percent affected by the passage of time. This leads to the fascinating science of epigenetics, which explores how genes respond to one’s daily choices and exposure.”

Five years of research led their experts to epigenetics that helped them “develop innovative solutions that help the skin retain its freshness and vibrancy.” It is, as they say, “a new chapter in anti-aging skincare.”