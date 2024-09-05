'Agatha All Along' premieres 18 September on DisneyPlus

She’s back, witches! Protect yourselves from dark magic as Agatha Harkness arrives on DisneyPlus.

The upcoming Marvel Television series, "Agatha All Along," centers on Agatha Harkness (portrayed by Kathryn Hahn), a character from the popular Marvel Studios series "WandaVision".

The series delves into the mysterious and magical adventures of Agatha Harkness.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, the cast includes Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The series is brought to life by directors Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro.

The first two episodes will premiere on 18 September on DisneyPlus.