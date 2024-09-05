Ablaze torch Tamaru, Foxies

Kurashiki gave a tough welcome to former standout Asaka Tamaru in her Farm Fresh debut, cruising to a commanding 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 victory for its second victory in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena on Thursday.

Despite coming off a four-set battle against Thailand’s youthful EST Cola the day before, the Ablaze showed no signs of fatigue, asserting their dominance early and sustaining it throughout the match, their overpowering performance gave them the early lead in the five-team tournament.

Kurashiki head coach Hideo Suzuki acknowledged Tamaru’s recent addition to Farm Fresh and saw potential in the Foxies despite their loss.

“I heard Tamaru only recently joined Farm Fresh, so I think they didn’t have much time to prepare. But I can see their game is gradually improving. As for (Foxies coach) Shota Sato, I just need to help him level up,” Suzuki said.

“It was a good performance for the team; we finally played the Ablaze way of volleyball.”

Despite the convincing win, Suzuki remained focused on areas for improvement.

Cing Low Mei led the charge for Kurashiki once again, tallying 12 points, including seven attacks and four blocks, while skipper Saya Taniguchi contributed 10 points, complemented by six excellent digs in the 65-minute encounter.